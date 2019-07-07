Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Highway 59 reopens into Atchison, Kansas Full Story

US women's soccer team will be regaled with a ticker tape parade Wednesday in NYC

Article Image

Sports analyst Christine Brennan joins Jake Tapper on the development and rise of American women's sports and President Trump's feud with the captain of the U.S. women's soccer team.

Posted: Jul 7, 2019 1:30 PM
Updated: Jul 7, 2019 1:30 PM
Posted By: By Susan Scutti, CNN

The US Women's National Team will be honored with a ticker tape parade after its World Cup soccer win over the Netherlands 2-0 on Sunday, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced in a tweet.

The parade down the Canyon of Heroes will take place Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. ET, according to the mayor's Twitter post: "you have inspired the entire country — and New York City knows how to celebrate champions."

The US women's soccer team won its second consecutive FIFA Women's World Cup and record-extending fourth title.

Since the first ticker tape parade in 1886, New York has hosted 206 marches up Broadway from the Battery to City Hall, according to the Alliance for Downtown New York, a commercial advocacy, research, and information group. Each parade is marked with a granite strip along the parade route.

The last one in July 2015 also honored the soccer team after its defeat of Japan 5-2.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 87°
Maryville
Scattered Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 84°
Savannah
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 87°
Cameron
Broken Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 85°
Fairfax
Scattered Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 88°
Wrapping up the weekend with a mostly dry forecast. Cannot rule a stray shower or storm throughout the day on Sunday but the majority, if not all of us, should stay dry. Highs Sunday are in going to be in the 80s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events