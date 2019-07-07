US women's soccer team will be regaled with a ticker tape parade Wednesday in NYC

The US Women's National Team will be honored with a ticker tape parade after its World Cup soccer win over the Netherlands 2-0 on Sunday, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced in a tweet.

The parade down the Canyon of Heroes will take place Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. ET, according to the mayor's Twitter post: "you have inspired the entire country — and New York City knows how to celebrate champions."

The US women's soccer team won its second consecutive FIFA Women's World Cup and record-extending fourth title.

Since the first ticker tape parade in 1886, New York has hosted 206 marches up Broadway from the Battery to City Hall, according to the Alliance for Downtown New York, a commercial advocacy, research, and information group. Each parade is marked with a granite strip along the parade route.

The last one in July 2015 also honored the soccer team after its defeat of Japan 5-2.