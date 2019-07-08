Clear

Stevie Wonder announces he'll be having kidney surgery in September

Article Image

During a concert in London, Stevie Wonder announced he will take a break from music to undergo a kidney transplant surgery.

Posted: Jul 8, 2019 12:30 PM
Updated: Jul 8, 2019 12:30 PM
Posted By: By Amir Vera, CNN

Stevie Wonder will be taking a break from music.

The legendary singer-songwriter announced during a concert in London on Saturday that he will be undergoing kidney surgery.

"So what's gonna happen is this, I'm going to have surgery, I'm going to have a kidney transplant in September of this year. I'm all good, I'm all good, I'm all good. I have a donor, it's all good," Wonder said. "I want you to know I came here to give you my love and to thank you for your love. You ain't gotta hear no rumors about nothing, I told you what's up. I'm good. All right?"

The Detroit Free Press reported Wednesday that Wonder had been battling "a serious but manageable health issue" and has been touring overseas with a medical team.

Wonder learned to play piano, drums and harmonica by age 9 and signed to Motown in 1961.

Since then, he has won 25 Grammy Awards, an honorary award and has been nominated 74 times.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Few Clouds
85° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 89°
Maryville
Scattered Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 86°
Savannah
Few Clouds
85° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 89°
Cameron
Broken Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 88°
Fairfax
Scattered Clouds
85° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 92°
Mother Nature will not be throwing any tricks at us this week as the weather the next several days appears to be very typical for this time of year.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events