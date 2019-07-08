Clear
Watch Alex Morgan twerk in the locker room after the US win

Article Image

The US Women's National Soccer Team won their fourth World Cup and set a few records along the way.

Posted: Jul 8, 2019 5:00 PM
Updated: Jul 8, 2019 5:00 PM
Posted By: By Leah Asmelash and Saeed Ahmed, CNN

The US Women's National Soccer Team just won their second-straight World Cup, and they're ready to party.

After a month of soccer and just after they scored twice against the Netherlands to take home the trophy, the team was ready to finally let loose.

Goalkeeper Ashlyn Harris posted videos on her Instagram Stories after Sunday's big win, mainly of the team getting lit and dancing their butts off.

And no one was dancing harder than star forward Alex Morgan, who scored five goals against Thailand and one against England during the tournament.

"Oh, dear, oh, dear, she's dirty!" Harris is heard saying in the video.

More rain chances are in the forecast for Tuesday as a disturbance moves through. Highs will be in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. Building heat will be the story for the end of the week with quiet weather conditions.
