Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Officials: Substance sent to mayor identified as human ashes Full Story

USGS video shows thousands of earthquakes in the past week

Article Image

A USGS animation shows a large outbreak of earthquakes in California in early July. Most recently, a 6.4 magnitude and a 7.1 magnitude earthquake rocked Southern California.

Posted: Jul 8, 2019 9:40 PM
Updated: Jul 8, 2019 9:40 PM
Posted By: By Darran Simon, CNN

Over the past few days in Southern California, there was an earthquake roughly every minute.

In the first 100 hours since a 6.4 magnitude earthquake struck near Ridgecrest, a community 150 miles north of Los Angeles, on Thursday, there have been 5,400 mostly small earthquakes. That's an earthquake every 1 minute and 7 seconds.

The US Geological Survey on Monday released an animation depicting the series of earthquakes, spanning from early Thursday morning until noon Monday. The animation shows Thursday's 6.4 earthquake to the south, followed by Friday's 7.1 quake to the northwest.

Friday's earthquake was 11 times stronger than Thursday's 6.4 magnitude earthquake.

The animation shows a surge of aftershocks continuing northwest.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 83°
Maryville
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 79°
Savannah
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 83°
Cameron
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 77°
Fairfax
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 83°
More rain chances are in the forecast for Tuesday as a disturbance moves through. Highs will be in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. Building heat will be the story for the end of the week with quiet weather conditions.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events