Clear

You too can soon get Gaga glammed with her new beauty line

Article Image

In a surprise announcement, Lady Gaga released a video teasing her upcoming beauty line called "Haus Laboratories." Watch the trailer, featuring Lady Gaga herself.

Posted: Jul 9, 2019 6:50 PM
Updated: Jul 9, 2019 6:50 PM
Posted By: By Kendall Trammell, CNN

Lady Gaga knows the world already has plenty of beauty brands. She still wants to introduce you to hers.

The pop star released a video on Tuesday announcing her new beauty line, Haus Laboratories.

"They say beauty is in the eye of the beholder," Gaga says in the video."But at Haus Laboratories, we say beauty is how you see yourself."

Haus Laboratories says its vision is to spread kindness, bravery and creativity.

Gaga opened up on Instagram about how she struggled to embrace her inner and outer beauty when she was young. Then she discovered makeup after watching her mother put it on in the mornings.

"I then began to experiment with makeup as a way to make my dreams of being as strong as my mother become true," Gaga said. "It was then that I invented Lady Gaga. I found the superhero within me by looking in the mirror and seeing who I wanted to be."

Pre-order sales for products from the line begin July 15.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
91° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 75°
Feels Like: 100°
Maryville
Clear
91° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 91°
Savannah
Clear
91° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 100°
Cameron
Scattered Clouds
91° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 98°
Fairfax
Clear
89° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 97°
On Wednesday, a stray shower or storm is possible but most will likely stay dry. Highs are going to be in the upper 80s. Thursday will feature mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the upper 80s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events