Clear

Workers smelled gas before an explosion leveled a North Carolina KFC

Article Image

A KFC restaurant in Eden, North Carolina, was destroyed by a suspected gas explosion. No one was injured and the cause is being investigated.

Posted: Jul 11, 2019 3:10 PM
Updated: Jul 11, 2019 3:10 PM
Posted By: By Doug Criss, CNN

A suspected gas explosion destroyed a KFC restaurant in North Carolina early, Thursday morning. There were no injuries.

A manager told police he and others smelled gas as he was closing the restaurant in Eden, just south of the Virginia border, CNN affiliate WGHP reported.

The manager called the gas company and tried to shut off the nozzle before the explosion.

"We've actually searched the building and no one is inside the building which is great," said Eden Police Chief Greg Light told WGHP.

The blast was felt two miles away and damaged almost all of the neighboring buildings, the police said.

The exact cause of the blast is uncertain, but a gas company plans to check the pressure in the gas line.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Few Clouds
85° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 85°
Maryville
Scattered Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 84°
Savannah
Few Clouds
85° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 85°
Cameron
Broken Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 84°
Fairfax
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 84°
The building heat for the end of the week and into the weekend will be the main story moving forward. Expecting a dry and hot stretch of weather that will last into next week. Beginning Friday, temperatures should reach into the low to mid 90s for daytime highs with mostly sunny skies.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events