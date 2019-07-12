Clear

Washington cornerback Josh Norman leaped over a bull in Pamplona

Washington cornerback Josh Norman leaped over a bull in Pamplona, Spain.

Posted: Jul 12, 2019 11:00 AM
Updated: Jul 12, 2019 11:00 AM
Posted By: By Julius Long and Jill Martin, CNN

Josh Norman has been a busy guy this offseason.

In his latest adventure, the Washington cornerback was seen running with the bulls in Pamplona, Spain -- and leaping as well.

Video posted to Norman's Instagram story shows him inside a bullring, with people looking on in astonishment as he jumps over a bull.

The crowd cheered -- and perhaps the bull was impressed as well, turning around to see Norman nail the landing.

The first bull run of the 2019 San Fermin festival on Sunday left at least three people gored. And while it's doubtful that Norman's employers approve of his thrill-seeking, Norman fulfilled one of his dreams.

"It was worth it," Norman said in one of his Instagram story posts. "It was really worth it."

In addition to traveling for leisure, Norman also has used his time to help others this summer. Recently, Norman went to Texas and donated $18,000 to an immigrant detention center.

Starting the day off on this Friday with temperatures in the 60s and some patchy fog. Going into the afternoon the fog will no longer be a concern and temperatures will be on the rise. Expect highs to reach into the upper 80s and lower 90s under mostly sunny skies.
