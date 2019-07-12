Clear

Police say a crowd took the law into their own hands, beat to death a man who stole a car with kids inside

After a man tried to steal a car with three children inside, a crowd in Philadelphia beat the man to death, police say.

Posted: Jul 12, 2019 11:20 PM
Updated: Jul 12, 2019 11:20 PM
By Michelle Lou, CNN

In an apparent act of mob justice, a man was beaten to death after he tried to steal a car with three children inside, Philadelphia police said.

Erik Hood, 54, drove off with the car while the children's mother and father were in a store Thursday night, police said. The parents chased down the vehicle on foot and pulled the carjacker out of the car when he got caught in traffic, police said.

Hood assaulted the father and fled, but a large crowd stopped Hood and beat him, police said. He was pronounced dead at Temple University Hospital, police said.

"I'm not a fan of street justice," Philadelphia Police Capt. Jason Smith said at a press conference Friday. "I think everything should play out through us as it comes to criminal actions."

Police have video footage of the encounter and are trying to identify the people who assaulted Hood, Smith said. No arrests have been made, he said.

A spokeswoman for the district attorney's office said prosecutors are waiting for police to complete their investigation before commenting.

The children in the vehicle were not harmed, police said.

This weekend will be a nice one to stay inside or find a pool because it's going to be a hot and dry weekend. Saturday and Sunday will both see mostly sunny skies with temperatures in the lower 90s. With added humidity, it will feel like the mid 90s both days so make sure you are finding ways to stay cool and try not to overdo it outside.
