Clear
BREAKING NEWS Police: Man taken to hospital after being shot in leg Full Story

Tom Hanks is absolutely perfect as Mister Rogers in new movie trailer

Article Image

Watch Sony's new trailer for "A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood" starring Tom Hanks as the late Fred Rogers.

Posted: Jul 22, 2019 12:50 PM
Updated: Jul 22, 2019 12:50 PM
Posted By: By Marianne Garvey, CNN

Just in time for a Monday, Sony has released the first trailer for the upcoming film about the late Fred Rogers, "A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood.

In the teaser, schoolchildren sing to Rogers on the subway and we see Tom Hanks dressed as the children's television host on the set of "Mister Rogers' Neighborhood."

The film is loosely based on a 1998 Esquire article by Tom Junod, about the effect Rogers' optimistic kindness had on millions of people -- and the initially skeptical journalist himself.

Marielle Heller ("Can You Ever Forgive Me?") directs the film.

"Mister Rogers' Neighborhood" aired for 31 seasons before coming to an end in 2001.

Rogers died in 2003.

"A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood" is slated to release in November 2019.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Broken Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 80°
Maryville
Few Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 79°
Savannah
Broken Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 80°
Cameron
Scattered Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 79°
Fairfax
Broken Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 79°
After this weekend's rainfall, a refreshing change is forecast to begin the new week with below average temperatures and plenty of sunshine.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events