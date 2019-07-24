Dance crew honors friend on 'America's Got Talent' and gets golden buzzer

An Indian dance crew drew both gasps and a standing ovation on "America's Got Talent" on Tuesday night.

Each dancer with V. Unbeatable from Mumbai, India, wore shirts with the name "Vikas" on them to honor a lost member.

"Six years ago, we were doing rehearsals and suddenly the incident happened," one of the dancers explained to the panel of judges before their performance. "He fell down and his body was paralyzed. After a few weeks he passed away."

The spokesman for the group said their friend had dreamed of being on such a stage, so the 29 dancers were doing it for him.

What followed was a breath-taking act that fused dangerous acrobatics with dance, set to an upbeat song.

The judges and audience were kept on the edge of their seats.

Guest judge Dwyane Wade sat with wife Gabrielle Union, a regular judge on the show, and had her put her hand on his chest as he said "My heart is beating at a rapid pace that I haven't felt before."

As a former NBA player, Wade said he understood the sacrifice and practice time the troupe put in to prepare.

"Whenever I hit a game-winner, whenever it was one of those moments, I jumped up on the stand and said 'This is my house,'" Wade said. "And today, on this stage, this is y'all house."

He then hit the golden buzzer, which sent the group straight through to the live shows in Hollywood.