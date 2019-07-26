Clear

About a dozen teens beat a man to the ground outside a hotel. Police say they could be as young as 13

Article Image

Police are trying to identify a group of teens between the ages of 13 and 15 who were caught on a surveillance video beating two men outside a hotel in Washington, DC.

Posted: Jul 26, 2019 8:00 AM
Updated: Jul 26, 2019 8:00 AM
Posted By: By Madeline Holcombe, CNN

Police are trying to identify a group of teens who were caught on a surveillance video beating two men outside a hotel in Washington DC.

The video, released Wednesday, shows what police and witnesses say are teens between the ages of 13 and 15 beating a man to the ground, and then continuing to assault him as he was down.

DC Police Chief Peter Newsham told reporters on Thursday that there may be as many at 10 or 12 suspects.

While police are still investigating, Newsham said the beating might have been a case of mistaken identity.

At around 1 a.m. on July 14, one of the suspects outside a Hilton in the Dupont Circle neighborhood called out to the group of teens "that's him," before they all descended upon one of the men, according to a police report.

Surveillance video shows the suspects viciously beating one man. The second man yelled to the attackers, "that's not him, you have the wrong person!" But then he, too, was punched, according to CNN affiliate WJLA.

The suspects fled, and the victims were treated for nonlife-threatening injuries, according to the police report.

"We had an out of control group of people that we need to get off the streets," said DC Mayor Muriel Bowser. "They need to realize this is not just some game."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 71°
Maryville
Scattered Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 68°
Savannah
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 71°
Cameron
Scattered Clouds
69° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 69°
Fairfax
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 70°
It's going to be a great end to the work week for northwest Missouri & northeast Kansas. Friday will be mostly sunny and with highs back up to near average in the middle to upper 80s as our winds start picking up from the south to southwest. Looking great for any Friday night plans you may have, including the Red Rally in downtown St. Joseph.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events