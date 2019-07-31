Clear
BREAKING NEWS Human remains found on farm near Braymer Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

A glass bridge opening next month in China will be the world's longest

Article Image

An 1,800 foot long glass walkway is opening in the Huangguoshu scenic area in the south of China.

Posted: Jul 31, 2019 6:00 PM
Updated: Jul 31, 2019 6:00 PM
Posted By: By Leah Asmelash and Katherine Dillinger, CNN

A new walkway in China set to be the longest glass bridge in the world has an unexpected twist -- it spirals through the air, offering spectacular views of the surrounding scenery.

Due to open next month the walkway will stretch across southwest China's Huangguoshu Scenic Area, known for its waterfalls and limestone formations.

Raising the stakes for visitors who like to challenge their fear of heights, the bridge is 550 meters long, or 1,804 feet, smashing the record of 488 meters (1,601 feet), set by another Chinese bridge.

"We want to create a resort where tourists can be entertained and enjoy sports and leisure as well as health care, by integrating innovatively the elements of leisure, recreation, stimulation, amusement and health care," said Pan Zhaofu, director of the Huangguoshu Scenic Area.

Construction began in March, with a total investment of about $1 million.

Though there are other glass bridges in China, this is the first of its kind in Suiyang County, Guizhou Province.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
76° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 76°
Maryville
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 70°
Savannah
Overcast
76° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 76°
Cameron
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 72°
Fairfax
Broken Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 80°
An active weather pattern is ahead for the second half of the workweek with scattered to likely rain chances in the forecast Wednesday through Saturday as a series of disturbances push through. Some strong storms could be possible on Wednesday evening into the overnight hours.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events