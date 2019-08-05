Khalid announces benefit concert for El Paso

One of the hottest artists in the music industry will perform in the wake of tragedy in his adopted hometown of El Paso, Texas.

Singer Khalid tweeted Monday that he plans to perform a concert to benefit those affected by Saturday's mass shooting in El Paso.

Twenty-two people were killed and more than two dozen injured in the attack, one of three major mass shootings across the United States in the space of a week.

Khalid, 21, tweeted that "Over the past few days, my mind and heart have been heavy."

"Hearing/seeing an act of terrorism happen so close to home, my family, and my friends has been unbelievable and shocking," he wrote. "Singing '915' and 'city of El Paso' on tour every night feels indescribable."

"Over the past few days, I've been thinking of ways to help out and support the city," Khalid tweeted. "I'm planning for a benefit concert later this month, all of the proceeds will go to the families affected by the shooting. Sending everyone my love and will keep you guys updated.

"Also, sending my love to Dayton, Ohio. America is hurting right now."

Nine people, including the gunman's sister, were killed in a mass shooting in Dayton less than 24 hours after the one in El Paso.

Khalid is one of the most-streamed artists in Spotify's history. In addition to his albums "American Teen" and "Free Spirit," he appeared on more than 20 songs last year with artists including Halsey and Shawn Mendes.

He grew up in a military family that moved to El Paso before his senior year in high school. He has been outspoken in his love for the area.

"I didn't feel like I had a home until I moved to El Paso," he told USA Today in 2017. "The love and the friendships I made were influential. El Paso is where I started. I don't feel like I'd be making the music I'm making now if I hadn't gone there."