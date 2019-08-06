Clear

The 'Beverly Hills, 90210' cast dances through the reboot's opening credits

Article Image

A teaser for FOX's "BH90210" reboot includes the cast dancing to the opening theme song. The reboot is a part of a recent trend of reviving old TV shows.

Posted: Aug 6, 2019 9:50 PM
Updated: Aug 6, 2019 9:50 PM
Posted By: By Kendall Trammell, CNN

Talk about nostalgia overload.

Wednesday is the premiere of "BH92010," and fans of the original show can't stop gushing about the reboot's opening credits.

The one-minute video features original "Beverly Hills, 90210" stars Gabrielle Carteris, Shannen Doherty, Jennie Garth, Brian Austin Green, Jason Priestley, Tori Spelling and Ian Ziering.

The actors are seen dancing to the "90210" theme song as their names are called in alphabetical order.

"90210" followed the students of West Beverly Hills High School in Los Angeles and later California University. The show ran on Fox from 1990 to 2000.

The reboot, which will run for six episodes, will feature the cast playing "heightened versions of themselves" inspired by their actual lives, according to the video's YouTube description.

"BH90210" premieres at 9 p.m. ET on Fox.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 75°
Maryville
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 68°
Savannah
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 75°
Cameron
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 72°
Fairfax
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 75°
We'll see a mix of sun & clouds for your Tuesday with near average temperatures in the middle to upper 80s. More clouds move in tonight across the area and our rain and thunderstorm chances start to increase.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events