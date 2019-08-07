Clear

Ariana Grande left sobbing over her live duet with Barbra Streisand

Article Image

Pop icon Ariana Grande joined legendary singer Barbra Streisand on stage during her concert in Chicago to sing a 40-year-old hit.

Posted By: By Marianne Garvey, CNN

Barbra Streisand brought out Ariana Grande for a surprise appearance Tuesday during her concert in Chicago, and fans of both went nuts.

The two performed "No More Tears (Enough Is Enough)" together and the duet left Grande in tears because she got to perform with her idol.

Fans quickly began posting clips of the duet at the United Center on social media.

Streisand even posted a backstage photo of the two together getting ready for the show, thanking Grande for joining her and adding, "Secret's out."

Grande, meanwhile, said she willbe "cherishing this moment forever" and revealed she was sobbing after the performance. "Shaking and crying," she wrote.

Streisand originally performed the song with the late Donna Summer.

