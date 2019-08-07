Clear

Actor Danny Trejo saves a trapped baby from an overturned car

Actor Danny Trejo jumped into action when he saw an overturned car with a baby trapped inside.

Posted By: By Amanda Jackson and Braden Walker, CNN

One of Hollywood's best-known villains, Danny Trejo, came to the rescue of a baby that was trapped in an overturned vehicle in Los Angeles.

It wasn't a stunt for an upcoming movie. It happened in real life on Wednesday.

The actor jumped into action after witnessing two vehicles crash causing one to rollover. The overturned vehicle that was sitting on its roof still had a baby strapped into a car seat inside.

Trejo said he tried crawling in through a broken window but couldn't get the seat belt unhooked. With the help of another bystander, Monica Jackson, they were able to free the child.

"The only thing that saved the little kid was his car seat," Trejo told a photographer on the scene.

The Los Angeles Fire Department told CNN affiliate KABC that three people were taken to a hospital. Their injuries were not life threatening.

"Everything good that has happened to me has happened as a direct result of helping someone else," Trejo told CNN affiliate KABC. "Everything."

This evening will be dry with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the 80s. Overnight, clouds will increase as temperatures fall into the 70s. Late in the night, rainfall is expected to develop to the west of St. Joseph and move to the southeast. Depending on where this sets up, some places could see some heavy rainfall. Right now, it appears most of the rain will be towards Atchison and Kansas City.
