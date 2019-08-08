Clear

Willie Nelson cancels tour due to breathing problem

Article Image

Willie Nelson sits down with CNN to talk about his legendary career, new album and upcoming projects.

Posted: Aug 8, 2019 12:00 PM
Updated: Aug 8, 2019 12:00 PM
Posted By: By Marianne Garvey, CNN

Willie Nelson has canceled the remainder of his current tour, citing a health issue.

The 86-year-old singer performed a show in Toledo, Ohio, then took to Twitter to tell followers, "I'm sorry to cancel my tour, but I have a breathing problem that I need to have my doctor check out. I'll be back."

Nelson was scheduled for 30 more shows, including a stop in Grand Rapids, Michigan, on Friday and a grand finale at Thackerville, Oklahoma in November.

He was also gearing up to play the Farm Aid concert September 21 with Neil Young, John Mellencamp, Dave Matthews and Bonnie Raitt.

It's not the first time he's dealt a health challenge. In 2018, Nelson canceled a performance at the Outlaw Music Festival, then pulled some shows from his tour. In 2017, the altitude in Salt Lake City, Utah, forced him to halt a show.

"I am sorry to have to cut the SLC show short tonight," he wrote on Twitter. "The altitude got to me. I am feeling better now & headed for lower ground."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 84°
Maryville
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 82°
Savannah
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 84°
Cameron
Broken Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 80°
Fairfax
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 87°
For our Thursday, we'll have a few scattered on/off again showers throughout the day. Highs will be a few degrees below average in the lower to middle 80s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events