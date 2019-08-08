Clear

An 11-year-old girl pleads for her dad to be released after ICE raid

Article Image

Magdalena Gomez Gregorio, whose undocumented father was rounded up during a massive sweep at seven Mississippi food processing plants, makes an emotional plea to Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials. CNN's Dianne Gallagher reports.

Posted: Aug 8, 2019 9:00 PM
Updated: Aug 8, 2019 9:00 PM
Posted By: By Harmeet Kaur, CNN

As immigration authorities raided seven Mississippi food processing plants and arrested hundreds of undocumented workers on Wednesday, many children found themselves without their parents.

In one heartbreaking video captured by CNN affiliate WJTV, an 11-year-old girl sobs and begs for Immigration and Customs Enforcement to let her parents go.

"Government, please put your heart -- let my parents be free with everybody else, please," she pleads.

Christina Peralta, who said her daughter goes to school with the girl in the video, told CNN that after the girl finished school on Wednesday, some of her father's friends brought her to a community gym that had been housing children whose parents were detained.

"I need my dad ... mommy," the girl cries as she speaks with the station outside the gym. "My dad didn't do nothing. He's not a criminal."

Peralta said that she knows the girl's father through her work as a Spanish translator for the Latino community in Forest, Mississippi.

"He worked down here in Morton, Mississippi, at the chicken plant," Peralta said. "He's a good person. He's been here a long time. He has no record at all."

About 300 migrants have been released since the arrests on Wednesday, but at least 377 more are still in ICE custody, according to Jere Miles, special agent in charge for the Department of Homeland Security.

Peralta said she doesn't know whether the girl has been reunited with either of her parents yet.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 79°
Maryville
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 78°
Savannah
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 79°
Cameron
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 78°
Fairfax
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 82°
Rain chances did not really ever pan out on Thursday and we were left with a pretty nice day across the area with plenty of sunshine. For the overnight, expect a few clouds and maybe some patchy fog. Lows tonight are going to be in the 60s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events