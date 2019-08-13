One officer was killed and two others were injured in a shootout in California

One officer died and two other officers were injured after being shot Monday following a traffic stop in Riverside, California.

The incident began when a California Highway Patrol officer was shot after pulling over a vehicle near I-215 and Eastridge Avenue, according to Riverside Police spokesman Ryan Railsback.

The officer put out a call for help which brought officers from CHP, Riverside Police and the Riverside County Sheriff's Department to the scene, Railsback said. The officers exchanged gunfire with the suspect, who was shot, Railsback said.

Two responding CHP officers also were shot, according to Railsback.

The suspect was transported to a hospital where they were pronounced dead, Railsback said.

The identity of the suspect has not yet been released.

Railsback says one of the officers was airlifted to a hospital by a local sheriff's department helicopter. The other two officers also were taken to a hospital.

Conditions of the two other officers are unknown at this time.

Law enforcement recovered a fire arm at the scene, but authorities do not know why the suspect fired on officers, according Railsback.

At least one other person, a civilian who was not in the immediate area of the shooting scene, was injured in the shooting but it is not believed they were struck by a bullet, Railsback said.