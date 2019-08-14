Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Mike Tyson says he burns through $40,000 of weed at his ranch every month

Article Image

Mike Tyson revealed on a recent episode of his podcast that $40,000 worth of marijuana is smoked every month on his ranch in California.

Posted: Aug 14, 2019 6:20 PM
Updated: Aug 14, 2019 6:20 PM
Posted By: By Scottie Andrew, CNN

Mike Tyson isn't shy about his love for marijuana.

On Monday's episode of his podcast, aptly named "Hotboxin' with Mike Tyson," the former heavyweight champion shared just how much he spends on the psychoactive drug.

"What do we smoke a month?" he asked his co-host, former NFL player turned marijuana advocate Eben Britton. "Is it $40,000 a month?"

"We smoke 10 tons of weed at the ranch a month," Britton said, referencing Tyson Ranch, the boxer's forthcoming 40-acre marijuana farm and "resort."

"Is that crazy?" Tyson asked, though it seemed he already knew the answer.

His guest, rapper Jim Jones, widened his eyes.

"That's a lot of weed," he said. "That's nonstop, every second weed right there."

Tyson's latest career pivot might be his most lucrative.

Shortly after California's recreational marijuana laws went into effect in 2018, he launched Tyson Ranch, which sells nine strains of cannabis flower, potent extracts and soon, edibles.

In addition to production facilities, the luxury resort is set to feature an edible factory, amphitheater and "glamping" campgrounds.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 81°
Maryville
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 73°
Savannah
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 81°
Cameron
Scattered Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 79°
Fairfax
Few Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 81°
We'll see an increase in cloud cover during the day on Thursday as more rain chances are returning to the forecast late Thursday through Sunday as a few disturbances push through the region. The better chances for rain & thunderstorms will be late Thursday night into early Friday morning.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events