Police in active standoff with shooter who has wounded six Philadelphia officers

Philadelphia police swarmed the area near a shooting in the city where several officers were injured, Sgt. Eric Gripp said via Twitter. CNN's Evan Perez reports.

Posted: Aug 14, 2019 6:20 PM
Updated: Aug 14, 2019 6:20 PM
Posted By: By Laura Ly and Steve Almasy, CNN

Police are in a standoff with a suspect who shot six officers on Wednesday in a North Philadelphia neighborhood.

The officers' injuries were non-life threatening, Sgt. Eric Gripp said on Twitter. He also said other officers were being treated for non-gunshot injuries.

Officers were swarming the neighborhood hours after the first shots were fired. Just around 6:30 p.m. ET more gunfire could be heard at the scene.

"Suspect is still firing. ... Continue to avoid area," Gripp said in a tweet.

Philadelphia police were first called to the scene for drug activity, Capt. Sekou Kinebrew told CNN affiliate KYW.

Video from a news helicopter showed more than 50 police vehicles at the scene.

The video also showed police officers kneeling and crouching behind various cars with guns drawn.

Gripp, a spokesman for the department's public affairs office, also asked media helicopters to "pull back."

President Donald Trump was briefed on the shooting, deputy White House press secretary Hogan Gidley said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

We'll see an increase in cloud cover during the day on Thursday as more rain chances are returning to the forecast late Thursday through Sunday as a few disturbances push through the region. The better chances for rain & thunderstorms will be late Thursday night into early Friday morning.
