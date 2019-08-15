Clear

'Get me SWAT, ASAP! Long guns, ASAP!' Police calls detail tense minutes when shooting started

Article Image

A barrage of gunfire can be heard in dramatic new video showing the opening moments of a standoff between Philadelphia police and an armed man. Six officers were wounded in the incident. CNN's Jason Carroll reports.

Posted: Aug 15, 2019 12:20 AM
Updated: Aug 15, 2019 12:20 AM
Posted By: By Faith Karimi, CNN

The calls are fast and frantic as gunshots echo in the background. "Priority -- shots fired! Shots fired!" a voice says, getting louder with each declaration.

Other voices follow, at times speaking over one another. One repeats the address where gunfire broke out -- over and over.

Police scanner captured the chaotic first few minutes when gunfire erupted while officers were serving a narcotics warrant at a row house in North Philadelphia. On scanner traffic, the grim declarations come in a flurry from different unidentified people.

"Officer down!" one voice says.

"We need SWAT!" another person yells.

"Get me SWAT, ASAP! Long guns, ASAP!" one loudly interrupts.

Others implore faster action, the urgency evident in their words.

"This is the second call ... shots fired at police!" one says.

"I've got an officer shot, radio!" one voice says at times cracking. "Radio, listen. I've got one officer shot, one officer shot, radio!"

The gunman injured six officers after he opened fire Wednesday afternoon in a standoff that lasted nearly eight hours. Philadelphia Police Sgt. Eric Gripp announced his arrest early Thursday, ending a chaotic and tense day that left a neighborhood on edge.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 64°
Maryville
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 61°
Savannah
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 64°
Cameron
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 64°
Fairfax
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 65°
We'll see an increase in cloud cover during the day on Thursday as more rain chances are returning to the forecast late Thursday through Sunday as a few disturbances push through the region. The better chances for rain & thunderstorms will be late Thursday night into early Friday morning.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events