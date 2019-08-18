Clear

At least 6 teens are shot at a Houston 'instant house party' organized on Snapchat

Detectives in Houston say an impromptu house party organized on Snapchat devolved into chaos when a verbal dispute led to the shooting of at least six teenagers. CNN affiliate network KTRK has the story.

Posted By: By Artemis Moshtaghian and Holly Yan, CNN

An impromptu house party devolved into chaos when a verbal dispute led to the shootings of at least six teenagers.

The shooting victims -- a 17-year-old female, three 18-year-old males and two 19-year-old males -- are expected to recover from their injuries, Houston police spokesman Victor Senties said Sunday.

The party was an "instant house party" organized on Snapchat, a detective told CNN affiliate KHOU.

"It was just a random group of people receiving an invite" on the messaging app, the detective said.

Senties told CNN the melee started after a verbal fight between a few partygoers in the east Houston house early Saturday morning.

Police believe about 30 to 100 people were at the late-night party when three people started firing shots into the street or inside the home, Senties said.

Three teens were shot at the house, and three teens fleeing the scene were also shot, Senties said.

By midday Sunday, no arrests had been made.

CNN has reached out the Snapchat for comment.

