A tiny kinkajou sneaked into a Florida home and attacked a man

A feisty, fruit-loving kinkajou fought its way into a Florida home, leaving scores of leg bites in its wake.

Michael Litersky of Lake Worth spotted a kinkajou, exotic cousin of the raccoon, hanging out on a fence outside his girlfriend's home, so he left out pieces of watermelon for the wide-eyed creature, according to a July report from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

But the mischievous mammal's mood soured the next morning. As Litersky headed out for work, the kinkajou -- which evidently had been camping out in front of the home all night -- slipped inside, according to the commission.

He tried to shoo the kinkajou outside to find another hangout, but it "immediately attacked" him, biting his ankles and scratching his calves, according to the report.

"It was so hungry for more watermelon, it was waiting, and as soon as he opened the door, it just bum-rushed him," Gillian Hicks, Litersky's girlfriend, told CNN affiliate WPTV on Monday.

The tiny titan barely broke Litersky's skin, but it wasn't easy to capture. Hicks and Litserky ended up shoving it into the bathroom until officials from conservation commission, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office and animal control arrived.

Hicks said she and the removal squad peeked into the bathroom to catch a glimpse of what she first thought was a lemur wreaking havoc, scaling the shower curtain and skittering around.

"We heard the toilet lid, like, open and shut a few times," she said. "It was nuts."

The triad finally captured the accused ankle-nibbler after an hours-long standoff and dropped him off at a Fish and Wildlife facility, according to the report.

The kinkajou typically weighs 3 to 7 pounds and dwells in the forests of Central and South America; state officials aren't sure how one made its way to Lake Worth in the first place. Keeping a kinkajou as a pet requires a Class III permit from the conservation commission, but officials said they didn't find any permit-holders in the area.

Should you come across a kinkajou that isn't yours, consider the consequences before you feed it a piece of watermelon. It could cost you your shower curtain and several hours of your day.