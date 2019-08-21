Clear

'Lady and the Tramp' star is a 2-year-old rescue dog from Arizona named Monte

Monte, a rescue dog from Phoenix, Arizona is reportedly starring as "Tramp" in Disney's live-action remake of "Lady and the Tramp."

Posted By: By Scottie Andrew, CNN

An Arizona rescue dog will make his film debut in Disney's live-action remake of "Lady and the Tramp." And he certainly looks the part.

Monte, a 2-year-old terrier mix, will play the titular Tramp in the film, set to premiere on the Disney+ streaming service when it launches in the US on November 12, CNN affiliate KTVK reported.

The pup was sent from a municipal shelter in New Mexico to Phoenix's HALO Animal Rescue in April 2018. Monte was beloved among staffers for his good behavior and sloppy wet kisses, shelter CEO Heather Allen told KTVK.

Monte was scouted by a group of Hollywood animal trainers, she said, one of whom adopted the affable canine.

Despite his recent foray into film, Allen said Monte still enjoys a happy, normal life.

His "Tramp" is voiced by noted dog lover Justin Theroux. A cocker spaniel named Rose will play Lady, Tramp's spaghetti-sharing love interest, with voiceover from Tessa Thompson, according to Disney.

D23, Disney's official fan club, said the entire cast of rescue dogs found "forever homes" after filming ended.

