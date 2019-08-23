Clear

Naomi Osaka: Tennis star takes on the CNN quickfire challenge

Article Image

Two-time grand slam winner Naomi Osaka knows how to face a big-time tennis match, but can she see off CNN's quirky quickfire challenge?

Posted: Aug 23, 2019 4:30 AM
Updated: Aug 23, 2019 4:30 AM
Posted By: null

Quiet night in or a big night out? Lead singer or backing vocals? Grass court or hard court?

Naomi Osaka may be one of the most exciting prospects in tennis, but how well do you know Japan's first grand slam singles champion?

The 21-year-old sprung to worldwide fame last year by winning the US Open against her idol Serena Williams, and she backed it up with another title at the Australian Open in January.

Visit CNN.com/Sport for more news, features and videos

Her dizzying success has turned Osaka into a global superstar and she has had to adapt quickly to life in the limelight.

Ahead of Wimbledon, the tennis supremo sat down with CNN Sport to tackle a revealing quickfire challenge.

Watch the video at the top of the page to discover what makes Osaka tick.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Broken Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 68°
Maryville
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 63°
Savannah
Broken Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 68°
Cameron
Broken Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 66°
Fairfax
Broken Clouds
65° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 65°
High temperatures will be much cooler, only go up to the upper 70s to lower 80s both on Thursday and Friday. We'll have more dry and quiet conditions as we end the work week and head into the weekend.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events