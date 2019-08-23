Clear

US Open 2019: Naomi Osaka frets over knee injury

Tennis star Naomi Osaka is a powerhouse on and off the court, with experts predicting she could earn as much as $15 million a year from endorsements alone.

With the US Open just days away, Naomi Osaka is fretting over a knee injury after she was forced to retire from the Cincinnati Masters on Friday.

Osaka, who is the first player from Japan to win a major and climb to the No. 1 ranking, quit in the third set of her quarterfinal match against American Sofia Kenin.

"It' sucks, especially since I didn't want to get injured this close to the Open," US Open champion Osaka told reporters. "And now I'm kind of worried a little bit.

"The injured part sucks but losing, it's not that big of a deal. She was playing well."

Kenin won the first set, before Osaka leveled, but early in the third the Japanese star was seen by the trainer for nearly 10 minutes.

READ: Naomi Osaka, an icon of the new Japan

With her knee heavily taped Osaka played one more game before retiring.

"My pain tolerance is really high, that's usually why I play through things that apparently I shouldn't," added Osaka.

"I really don't know what's going on with my leg right now. I was asking the trainer if it was safe to play, because I really hate withdrawing.

"I went out there, I wanted to finish the set. But I felt this, like it wasn't safe."

In September 2018, Osaka won her first grand slam title, beating Serena Williams in a controversial US Open final that saw the American docked a game after calling the umpire a "thief."

"Last year I won the US Open and this year I'm trying to play the US Open," said Osaka, who secured a second grand slam title at the Australian Open in January.

"I don't even really think about winning the tournament. I just want to have the chance to play it. now.

"If there is a 1% chance of me not playing it, that's what's concerning me."

The US Open starts on September 2016.

