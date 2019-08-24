Clear

Young couple dies in collision leaving their wedding ceremony

Article Image

As a young Texas couple left the courthouse for their wedding ceremony, their car collided with a pickup truck, killing both of them, according to CNN affiliate KFDM.

Posted: Aug 24, 2019 11:00 AM
Updated: Aug 24, 2019 11:00 AM
Posted By: By Madeline Holcombe, CNN

As a young Texas couple were leaving the courthouse for their wedding ceremony, their car collided with a pickup truck, killing both of them, according to CNN affiliate KFDM.

Harley Morgan, 19, and Rhiannon Boudreaux, 20, were merging onto Highway 87 in Orange, Texas when the accident occurred. The pickup truck was towing a trailer loaded with a tractor, according to a statement from the Orange Police Department.

The newlyweds were leaving an Orange County Justice of the Peace precinct after their marriage ceremony, Lt. Gary Keaton, a spokesman for the department said. Behind them were the groom's mother and sister, who witnessed the deadly collision.

"I watched my baby die," Harley Morgan's mother, Kennia, told KFDM. "I'm still wearing my son's blood because I was trying my best to rip him and her out of the car."

"That's an image that will haunt me the rest of my life. I won't forget it. It will never go away. I will see that truck hit my baby and kill my baby every night of my life, the rest of the time that I'm on earth."

The driver of the truck was not injured.

Kennia Morgan told the station that the high school sweethearts were excited to start their lives together. Though they had their ceremony at the courthouse, they were planning a Christmas wedding on December 20 for their family and friends.

The Justice of the Peace that married the two just minutes earlier went to the scene of their death, KFDM reported.

The detective division of the Orange Police Department is investigating the incident, according to the statement.

Orange County is in the Beaumont-Port Arthur region of southeastern Texas.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 73°
Maryville
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 70°
Savannah
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 73°
Cameron
Scattered Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 71°
Fairfax
Scattered Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 72°
Saturday's weather will be reminiscent of the weather we will come to expect every day during the Fall. The forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies and below average temperatures. Best chance at seeing some sunshine will be towards the east near I-35. High temperatures this afternoon will be in the mid to upper 70s. Winds will be coming ESE at 10-20 mph.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events