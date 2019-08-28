Clear

Cancer kept her from seeing the Backstreet Boys, so her sister planned a surprise -- and the band noticed

Article Image

Nurses in an Atlanta hospital put on a surprise Backstreet Boys performance for a cancer patient who had to miss their concert following her diagnosis.

Posted: Aug 28, 2019 10:00 AM
Updated: Aug 28, 2019 10:00 AM
Posted By: By Lauren M. Johnson, CNN

After a cancer diagnosis prevented her from seeing her favorite band in concert, her sister and her nurses brought the concert to her.

For Christmas, Amanda Cooley, a mother of four, and her sister had gotten tickets to see the Backstreet Boys. Ever since, she'd been counting down the days until August 21, when they were supposed to go see them in Atlanta.

But three weeks before the concert, Cooley learned she had leukemia. Her treatment got in the way of being able to see the boy band in person, so Cooley's sister, Maggie Kingston, recruited the nursing staff at Northside Hospital to give her a surprise.

She had Cooley's best friend make T-shirts with a few of the Backstreet Boys' most popular lyrics, and printed invitations asking the nurses to come to her sister's room and sing, Kingston said.

Kingston recorded at least a dozen nurses coming into the hospital room dancing and singing.

Kingston posted the video on Facebook and expressed her gratitude to the hospital staff. "The nurses here are awesome if you can't tell!"

But it gets better.

Kingston's video got the attention of one of the band members, Nick Carter, who tweeted that Amanda was "missed" at State Farm Arena.

These are memories that will last her until Backstreet's back, alright.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 72°
Maryville
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 68°
Savannah
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 72°
Cameron
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 69°
Fairfax
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 64°
After a great day weather-wise for us in northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas, expect more pleasant and nice weather for your Wednesday into Thursday as high pressure continues to dominate the Central Plains.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events