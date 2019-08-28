Clear

Theo Campbell of 'The Challenge' blinded in one eye after champagne cork accident

Article Image

Theo Campbell of 'The Challenge' and 'Love Island' says his eye was "split in half" due to an accident involving a champagne cork.

Posted: Aug 28, 2019 8:50 PM
Updated: Aug 28, 2019 8:50 PM
Posted By: By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Theo Campbell says a freak accident has cost him his sight in one eye.

Campbell, who appeared on "Love Island" in 2017 and and is set to appear on "MTV's The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2" thanked his supporters on Instagram after undergoing surgeries following a strike in the eye by a champagne cork.

The accident resulted in a gruesome injury, he said.

"So yeah basically 2 eye surgeries later after a really unfortunate accident, I've lost all vision in my right eye as it got split in half, who would have thought a champagne cork would be the end of me," Campbell wrote in the caption of a photo showing him with his eye bandaged up in what appeared to be a hospital bed. "But I still have 1 eye left, looking at the bright side of things."

Campbell, 28. was joined in the photo by his girlfriend, former "Love Island" contestant Kaz Crossley, 24, who he thanked for flying to be with him.

Crossley shared what happened on her Instagram stories and said Campbell was in the Spanish island of Ibiza when someone popped a bottle of champagne right near his face.

On Wednesday he tweeted that he had received 7 stitches on his eye.

"I currently have 7 stitches in my eye (gross) and the doctors say it's unlikely I'll see properly again, they done a good job saving it as they said I might loose my whole eye to begin with," Campbell tweeted. "But Im hopeful and don't want to believe my eye is gone forever. Anything is possible."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 73°
Maryville
Broken Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 68°
Savannah
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 73°
Cameron
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 71°
Fairfax
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 74°
Temperatures are going to remain comfortable in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Our winds will begin to pick up from the southwest, allowing temperatures to top out in the middle 80s by Thursday. The next chance for rain & thunderstorms will move back in late Thursday into Friday. We'll have better chances of rain on Saturday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events