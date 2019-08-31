Clear

Formula 2 driver Anthoine Hubert killed in crash at Belgian Grand Prix

Article Image

Formula 2 driver Anthoine Hubert has died after a crash at the Belgian Grand Prix, the Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) has confirmed. The Frenchman's car was hit at high speed at Spa-Francorchamps.

Posted: Aug 31, 2019 5:00 PM
Updated: Aug 31, 2019 5:00 PM
Posted By: By Matias Grez, CNN

Formula 2 driver Anthoine Hubert has died after a crash at the Belgian Grand Prix, the Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) has confirmed.

The Frenchman's car was hit at high speed by Juan-Manuel Correa's at Spa-Francorchamps. They were treated by emergency medical crews before being taken to a medical center.

Hubert, 22, died at 6:45 p.m. local time, the FIA said, while American Correa remains in a stable condition and is being treated at the Centre Hospitalier Universitaire (CHU) de Liege hospital.

The third driver involved, France's Giuliano Alesi, was declared fit at the medical center. The race was canceled soon after the crash occurred on lap two.

Formula 2 is a feeder series for Formula One and is seen as the final step before progressing to F1.

Hubert, who won two races this season and the Formula 3 championship last year, drove for BWT Arden and was an affiliated driver for the Renault Formula One team.

Teams and drivers from across the motorsport community paid tribute to Hubert, with former F1 world champion Jenson Button calling the youngster "super talented."

Mercedes' F1 team, which will be competing in tomorrow's Grand Prix on the same track, said: "The entire Mercedes family sends its deepest condolences to the family and friends of Anthoine Hubert, and his Arden and Renault teams on this tragic day."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Scattered Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 76°
Maryville
Few Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 73°
Savannah
Scattered Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 76°
Cameron
Broken Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 74°
Fairfax
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 71°
Kicking off this holiday weekend with not the best weather. Clouds will increase during the morning and there could be a few stray showers throughout the day as well. The best chance for rain will be towards Maryville and Rock Port. Temperatures on Saturday will top out in the mid 70s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events