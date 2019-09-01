Clear

4 people taken to the hospital after barricade collapses during Jai Wolf performance at Bumbershoot music festival

Article Image

A stage barricade collapsed at the Bumbershoot music festival in Seattle sending four people to the hospital, according to the Seattle Fire Department.

Posted: Sep 1, 2019 6:40 AM
Updated: Sep 1, 2019 6:40 AM
Posted By: By Madeline Holcombe and Artemis Moshtaghian, CNN

A stage barricade collapsed at the Bumbershoot music festival in Seattle on Saturday night sending four people to the hospital, according to the Seattle Fire Department.

First responders received an "aid call" at Seattle Center around 10 p.m., Seattle Fire Department Public Information Officer David Cuerpo told reporters. Music artist Jai Wolf was performing on the Fischer Stage when a barricade collapsed on festivalgoers, the fire department said.

Twenty-five people on the scene were evaluated, and four people were taken to the Harborview Medical Center in stable condition, the fire department added.

Bumbershoot Music & Arts Festival has been held at Seattle Center every Labor Day weekend since 1971, according to the fesitval's website.

"Saturday night at Bumbershoot Festival there was steel barricade failure that resulted in several non-life threatening injuries. Those injured were (handled) by on-site medical teams and further treatment continued at an area hospital as deemed necessary. We are monitoring the situation and will update as we get more information," the festival said in a statement.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 64°
Maryville
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 55°
Savannah
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 64°
Cameron
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 63°
Fairfax
Scattered Clouds
58° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 58°
After a few showers on Saturday the weather looks nicer and warmer for the day on Sunday. Overnight, expect a few clouds and some patchy fog to develop towards morning. There could also be a stray shower during the late evening hours. Lows tonight are going to be in the 50s and 60s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events