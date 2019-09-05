Read the emotional lyrics to Kylie Rae Harris's song to her daughter

Kylie Rae Harris, a rising country singer who died in a car accident on Wednesday at age 30, had recently written a song for her young daughter titled, "Twenty Years From Now."

Harris told Billboard in March that she wrote the song after her father's death and hoped it would be a lasting message to her own child.

"It scared me thinking that it was totally possible I could be gone before my daughter reaches that point," she told the publication. "I want to meet my kid's kids. Getting to the age your parents were when you were a child brings a whole lot of perspective."

You can listen to "Twenty Years From Now" here and the lyrics follow below.

Verse 1

Pack the suitcase, bring a pillow

It's gonna be a long hard drive

A thousand miles from Amarillo

I'll let the highway tuck you in tight

Verse 2

I watch you sleepin' in the backseat

I wonder if you'll know how hard I've tried

You deserve nothing less than happiness

But so do I

Chorus

Twenty years from now

My prayer is that somehow

You'll forgive all my mistakes

And be proud of the choice I make

God, I hope I'm still around

Twenty years from now

Verse 3

I hope you know your daddy loves you

And it broke his heart to watch you leave

But he can't wrestle with his demons

And still have time for you and me

Chorus

So twenty years from now

My prayer is that somehow

You'll forgive all my mistakes

And be proud of the choice I make

God, I hope I'm still around

Twenty years from now

Twenty years from now

My prayer is that somehow

You'll forgive all my mistakes

And be proud of the choice I made

I just wanna see that day

You tell me that I did okay

God, I hope I'm still around

Twenty years from now