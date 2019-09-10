Start your Monday smart: Congress, Apple, 9/11, Felicity Huffman, US Open, NFL

Here's what you need to know to Start Your Week Smart.

(You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. You give us five minutes, and we give you five things you must know for your weekday, plus a Sunday edition to get your week started smart. Sign up here.)

TODAY

• It's International Literacy Day. Whether you prefer an e-reader or old-fashioned paper and ink, find a cozy nook and an interesting yarn.

• The US Open crowns its king. The Grand Slam's final face-off begins at 4 p.m. ET. Watch on ESPN.

• NFL Sundays are here. The Steelers head to New England for the marquee matchup. Watch at 8:20 ET on NBC.

MONDAY

• Congress comes back. Lawmakers return to Washington after a monthlong recess. Gun policy will be top of mind, along with funding the federal government past September and, for Democrats, possibly moving to impeach President Trump..

TUESDAY

• New iPhones are (probably) coming. Apple is widely expected to unveil its latest iPhones, possibly including two "Pro" models with improved camera and video-recording features. Apple also could give final details and pricing for its streaming Apple TV+.

• An election plays out after ballot tampering. The last undecided contest of the 2018 midterms could be settled in a special election in North Carolina's 9th Congressional District. The vote redo follows the arrest of a campaign consultant over irregular and compromised absentee ballots. Democrat Dan McCready faces Republican Dan Bishop, along with Green and Libertarian party candidates.

• A Supreme Court justice offers his take. Neil Gorsuch is due to discuss his book, "A Republic, If You Can Keep It," at the Reagan library in California as the tome hits store shelves.

WEDNESDAY

• Americans remember 9/11. It's been 18 years since terror attacks left almost 3,000 people dead in New York, Washington and Pennsylvania. A ceremony is scheduled at the 9/11 Memorial & Museum at the World Trade Center site. Communities and schools around the country also will pause to remember.

THURSDAY

• Dems battle for the nomination. A whittled-down field of 10 Democratic presidential primary candidates gathers in Houston for a three-hour political wrestling match. Tune in at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and lots of streaming channels.

FRIDAY

• Felicity Huffman gets sentenced. The "Desperate Housewives" star pleaded guilty to conspiring to pay $15,000 to a fake charity that facilitated cheating when her daughter took the SATs for college. Huffman, who's among dozens charged in the scam, is due to learn her fate. Prosecutors suggest four months in prison and a $20,000 fine.

• Politics may hit the runway. London Fashion Week starts, less than seven weeks before the UK is due to leave the European Union. Brexit could well step into the spotlight. Environmental protest is all but guaranteed, too.

• The King and Queen are coming!! The Crawley gang is back -- upstairs and down -- as the much-awaited "Downton Abbey" movie hits UK theaters. It releases September 20 in the States.

SATURDAY

• A huge asteroid passes by Earth. It's taller than some of our planet's tallest buildings. Asteroid 2000 QW7's diameter might be as large as 2,132 feet. It'll be going 14,361 mph when it zips within about 3 million miles of Earth at 7:54 p.m. ET.

• Anglers bestow a presidential honor. Another elite club will count former President George H.W. Bush as a member when the International Game Fish Association inducts the late 41st President into its hall of fame. A champion for sound fisheries policy, Bush enjoyed fishing trips well into his 90s.

• Where are you?! The first episode of the "Scooby-Doo" series aired 50 years ago. Stream full episodes of the classic caper cartoon on Boomerang.