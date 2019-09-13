Clear
A baby born at 9:11 p.m. on 9/11 weighed 9 pounds, 11 ounces

Little Christina Brown brought some joy to a somber day in America's history. CNN affiliate WREG has the story of the unbelievable coincidence of the September 11 newborn delivered at 9:11 p.m., weighing 9 pounds, 11 ounces.

Posted By: By David Williams, CNN

Eighteen years after the 9/11 terror attacks, little Christina Brown brought some joy -- and excitement -- to this somber day in history.

Doctors at a Memphis-area hospital delivered the baby girl by C-section at 9:11 p.m. on Wednesday, September 11.

When the nurses placed her on the scales, they called out, "Oh my gosh, she weighs 9-11!" father Justin Brown said,.

Methodist Le Bonheur Germantown Hospital confirmed the incredible coincidence on social media.

The post quoted mom Cametrione Malone-Brown, who reflected on the importance of that day.

"We had emotions and we felt it," she said. "Then 18 years later on that day 9/11, you find triumph; you find a piece of joy from a day that was so drastic and still hurts."

"I've never seen it in 38 years," said Rachel Laughlin, the parent care coordinator. "It just makes her a more special little girl than she is."

Hospital officials said that Christina is in good condition and will be going home in a few days.

A cold front has moved through, ushering in cooler and drier air into northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. Friday is looking nice with sunny skies and very pleasant, less humid conditions. Highs will be a few degrees below average in the upper 70s.
