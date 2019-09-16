Clear

Missing mother of 4 was found dead and her kids haven't been seen

A Florida mother of four who had been missing for more than a month was found dead in Georgia on Monday, and her four children remain missing, authorities in Marion County, Florida, said.

Casei Jones, 32, and her four children, who range in age from 1 to 10 years old, were last seen about six weeks ago in the Ocala, Florida, area, the Marion County Sheriff's Office said on Facebook. Her family reported them missing on Saturday night, police said.

Her body was found near Brantley County in southeast Georgia, about 150 miles north of her last known Florida address, the sheriff's office said Monday.

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Jones' husband, 38-year-old Michael Jones Jr. for second-degree homicide, police said. He was located in Georgia and is being questioned in connection to her death.

Detectives are continuing their investigation to find the missing children, the sheriff's office said.

