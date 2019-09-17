Clear

Taylor Swift announces 2020 tour with only 2 US stops

Taylor Swift will serve as the "mega mentor" for the 17th season of NBC's "The Voice." The news was announced by current judges Blake Shelton and John Legend through an Instagram video speculating about the "mega" announcement.

Posted: Sep 17, 2019 12:30 PM
Updated: Sep 17, 2019 12:30 PM
By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Prepare for some mourning from the Swifties.

Taylor Swift on Tuesday announced her US and international concert dates and festivals for 2020.

They include Lover Fest West and Lover Fest East, her only US concert dates next year so far.

Swift will become the first woman to open an NFL stadium when Lover Fest West on July 25 and 26 kicks off Los Angeles' SoFi Stadium's inaugural year of events.

The following weekend, July 31 and August 1, Lover Fest East hits Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Opening acts for Lover Fest West and Lover Fest East will be announced soon.

The rest of the dates are all outside the United States.

The announced dates are:

​June 20: Werchter Boutique (Werchter, Belgium)

June 24: The Waldbühne (Berlin)

June 26: Oslo Sommertid (Oslo, Norway)

July 1: Roskilde Festival (Roskilde, Denmark)

July 3: Open'er Festival (Gdynia, Poland)

July 5: Festival de Nîmes (Nîmes, France)

July 9: NOS Alive (Oeiras, Portugal)

July 18: Allianz Parque (Sao Paulo, Brazil)

July 25 and 26: SoFi Stadium (Los Angeles)

July 31 and August 1: Gillette Stadium (Foxborough, Massachusetts)

Taylor Swift Tix Verified Fans can RSVP here starting today for preferred presale access; registration starts Thursday at 4 p.m. ET.

Taylor Swift Tix powered by Ticketmaster Verified Fan was built to help artists get tickets to fans who intent to attend their events. Users will get access to Swift concert tickets three days ahead of the public sale on October 17.

