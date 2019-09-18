Clear

Chick-fil-A employee springs into action to save a customer's life after they went into cardiac arrest

Article Image

A man who went into cardiac arrest last week at a Chula Vista, California, Chick-fil-A location was saved in part by Tauya Nenguke, a quick-thinking manager at the restaurant.

Posted: Sep 18, 2019 1:00 PM
Updated: Sep 18, 2019 1:00 PM
Posted By: By Leah Asmelash, CNN

Chick-fil-A saves lives. Literally.

A man who went into cardiac arrest last week at a Chula Vista, California, location was saved in part by Tauya Nenguke, a quick-thinking manager at the restaurant.

Nenguke, 22, was working the drive-thru on the evening of September 11 when he said he noticed someone unconscious next to a car in the parking lot, according to CNN affiliate KGTV.

Security camera footage shows Nenguke running toward the man in the parking lot, and Nenguke told KGTV that the man wasn't breathing, and his eyes were rolled back.

Luckily, though, Nenguke wants to go to nursing school, and he'd already taken some pre-nursing classes.

His training kicked in.

"I know this guy was out," he told KGTV. "I didn't know how long, I just started chest compression immediately."

Nenguke gave the man CPR, teaching the man's friends to do the same while someone called 911. The group switched off, continuing to give chest compressions until emergency crews arrived.

Later, paramedics said he helped save the man's life.

It was "like instinct took over," Nenguke said.

"There wasn't any hesitation on my part. I knew that was the place where God placed me at that time," he said.

CNN called the restaurant to ask Nenguke for comment, but the request was not immediately returned.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 95°
Maryville
Broken Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 88°
Savannah
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 95°
Cameron
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 93°
Fairfax
Few Clouds
91° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 96°
Back-to-back days have gotten into the 90s in St. Joseph and it looks like that trend will continue Wednesday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

  

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events