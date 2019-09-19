A 3-year-old boy was found sleeping on a porch in New York and his parents are missing

Buffalo police are looking for the parents of a 3-year-old boy who was found sleeping on a porch Monday morning, a post from the department said.

The boy was wrapped up in a blanket inside a cardboard box that had been left out for cats, CNN affiliate WIVB reported. He was wearing only a diaper, the affiliate said.

"He is a very sweet boy, and he gives a lot of hugs and kisses," his grandmother, Zenaida Colon, told the affiliate.

The mother, father and a family friend of the child, who all live in Florida, were expected to arrive in Buffalo, New York, Sunday evening and are now being treated as missing persons, Buffalo Police Captain Jeff Rinaldo said.

Police identified them as 24-year-old Nicole Merced Plaud, 31-year-old Miguel Anthony Valentin-Colon, and 29-year-old Dhamyl Mirella Roman-Audiffred, respectively.

"Buffalo Police are attempting to make contact with these three individuals or speak to anyone who has seen them in the past few days," police said.

The child is currently in the care of Child Protective Services, the affiliate said Wednesday.

Burned vehicle with possible human remains

Police also discovered a burned vehicle in Buffalo's Black Rock neigborhood, Rinaldo said Tuesday. The fire is estimated to have occurred early Monday morning, he said.

The vehicle possibly had human remains inside, Rinaldo added, but said that identifying those remains would take time and require forensic anthropologists due to the severity of the burn.

The fire burned for such a long time "almost to the point that we can not tell what type of vehicle or the contents of the vehicle," he said.

The vehicle was found about a mile from where the young child was discovered, WIVB reported.

Investigators have not connected the burning car to the missing persons case at this time and are treating it as a separate homicide case.