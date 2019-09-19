Clear
'American Horror Story: 1984' frightens fans with portrayal of real-life serial killer Richard Ramirez

Article Image

In "American Horror Story: 1984," Emma Roberts stars in the ninth season of the FX show.

Posted: Sep 19, 2019 6:10 PM
Posted By: By Marianne Garvey, CNN

"American Horror Story: 1984" is turning up the fright level by featuring a plot line that includes real-life serial killer Richard Ramirez, also known as "the Night Stalker," in the new season.

Ramirez, who was convicted of thirteen counts of murder in 1989, is played by Zach Villa.

For hardcore "AHS" fans, Ramirez appeared in an episode of "AHS: Hotel," the fifth season of Ryan Murphy's horror series.

That episode saw Ramirez's ghost join serial killers John Wayne Gacy and Aileen Wuornos to visit the hotel and kill a married couple.

Emma Roberts is back in "AHS: 1984," playing Brooke, who works as a counselor at a summer camp. Cue the screams.

Ramirez, a Satanist, assaults her in her apartment.

"You're going to be famous," Ramirez tells Brooke. "You're going to die by the hands of the Night Stalker. I will find you. Satan will show me the way."

The new season is set in Los Angeles, where the real Ramirez's murders took place. He was convicted of thirteen counts of murder in 1989 and died in 2013.

The current season also stars Billie Lourd, Gus Kenworthy, Cody Fern, DeRon Horton, Angelica Ross, Leslie Grossman and Matthew Morrison.

We continue to see temperatures well above normal across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri on Thursday. We are tracking the potential for more widespread and possibly heavy rainfall this weekend as a slow moving frontal boundary meanders across the region.
