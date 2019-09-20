Clear

Meghan McCain walks off the set of 'The View' following a disagreement with guest co-host

Article Image

After a disagreement with guest co-host Ana Navarro, Meghan McCain walked off the set of ABC's "The View."

Posted: Sep 20, 2019 9:40 PM
Updated: Sep 20, 2019 9:40 PM
Posted By: By Lauren M. Johnson, CNN

Friday's airing of ABC's The View appeared to get a little more heated than normal. During the episode, Meghan McCain walked off the set as cameras panned the studio heading into a commercial.

It's unclear why McCain walked off the stage, but right before the break she and guest host Ana Navarro got into a disagreement as the group discussed whistleblowers and leakers, including WikiLeaks' Julian Assange.

As the panel voiced their opinions regarding McCain's comments, McCain tried to clarify as she talked over the other hosts: "Excuse me, maybe I was clumsy in the way that I said it."

Navarro responded, telling her that she "didn't have to yell."

Because of the commotion, McCain appeared to not hear Navarro and replied, "I don't know what you just said."

"I said, 'Don't scream at me. I'm two feet away," Navarro said.

McCain appeared annoyed and responded with, "That's so rude, Ana."

Joy Behar then took the show to the break, and McCain was back in her seat when the cameras came back on.

Later in the day, the only comment McCain made regarding the episode was on her Twitter account: "Another day. Another drama."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
74° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 74°
Maryville
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 73°
Savannah
Overcast
74° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 74°
Cameron
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 73°
Fairfax
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 72°
Moving into the weekend, we will be keeping an eye on the potential for flooding rain and strong thunderstorms. On Saturday, the rain might hold off until the afternoon but will be widespread late Saturday and into Sunday. This is when the heaviest rain should fall. Expect rainfall totals to be anywhere from 2-4 inches. This could bring area streams and rivers to flood stage so make sure you are watching out for that.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

  

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events