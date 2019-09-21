Clear

2 killed, 8 injured in bar shooting near Lancaster, South Carolina

Two people died and eight were injured in a shooting that took place at a bar in Lancaster, South Carolina, according to Lancaster Sheriff's Office.

At least one person opened fire inside and outside a crowded South Carolina bar early Saturday, killing two people and injuring eight others before fleeing, authorities said.

The shooting happened at the Ole Skool sports bar just outside the city of Lancaster around 2:45 a.m. ET, the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office said.

No arrests were immediately announced, and authorities haven't said what led to the shooting.

"The shooter or shooters are out there," Lancaster County Sheriff Barry Faile said. "We need to talk with everybody who was at the club ... and I encourage those witnesses to contact us immediately."

Many people were in the bar when the shooting happened, sheriff's office spokesman Doug Barfield said.

Four of the injured were airlifted to medical facilities for treatment, Barfield said. Information about their conditions wasn't immediately released.

The other four gunshot victims were treated at a hospital for noncritical injuries, he said.

A separate person was injured by falling at the bar; that person was treated at a medical facility and released, the sheriff's office said.

Lancaster is about 40 miles south of Charlotte, North Carolina.

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for the entire area from 7 p.m. Saturday until 7 p.m. Sunday. Weekend rainfall totals could approach 2-4 inches.
