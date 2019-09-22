Clear

Tropical Storm Karen forms east of the Windward Islands

Article Image

Tropical Storm Karen formed just east of the Windward Islands and is expected to bring heavy rainfall across the Lesser Antilles. CNN's Ivan Cabrera has the latest forecast.

Posted: Sep 22, 2019 9:00 AM
Updated: Sep 22, 2019 9:00 AM
Posted By: By Haley Brink, CNN

Tropical Storm Karen formed just east of the Windward Islands and has sustained winds of 40 mph. A tropical storm warning has been issued for Trinidad and Tobago, along with Grenada and its dependencies.

A tropical storm warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area, in this case within the next 12 hours. A tropical storm watch has been issued for St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

A tropical storm watch will likely be required for Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands later Sunday, and tropical storm warnings may be issued for other areas in the Windward Islands later this morning.

On the current forecast track Karen is forecast to move across the Windward Islands on Sunday afternoon and tonight.

The storm is then forecast to turn to the northwest Monday and north Tuesday. Karen will then approach Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands on Tuesday as a tropical storm.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Broken Clouds
65° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 65°
Maryville
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 64°
Savannah
Broken Clouds
65° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 65°
Cameron
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 64°
Fairfax
Overcast
65° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 65°
We will be keeping an eye on the potential for flooding rain and strong to possible severe thunderstorms heading into our Saturday night and into Sunday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

  

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events