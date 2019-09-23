'Oprah's Book Club' series is set to premiere on Apple TV+

Oprah Winfrey is taking her book club global with Apple TV+, the company announced Monday.

"Oprah's Book Club," a series where Winfrey will interview authors, will premiere exclusively on Apple TV+ November 1.

Winfrey's first selection is "The Water Dancer" by Ta-Nehisi Coates, who she will interview for the first installment of the series in front of a live audience at Apple Carnegie Library in Washington, D.C. next month.

"Few people in the world can bring us together like Oprah, whose compassion and grace celebrating the power of books are unmatched," said Tim Cook, Apple's CEO said in a press release. "It's our honor to provide a new platform for Oprah's Book Club and support the American Library Association in opening hearts and minds to the joy of reading."

A new episode of the show will be available every two months.

"I am who I am today because of the experience of learning to read at an early age. Reading opened up a whole world for me beyond the red dirt road and my grandmother's porch in Mississippi," Winfrey said. "I want to do that for everybody. And the opportunity to do this with Apple, to speak to people all over the world about the pleasures, the excitement, the tension, the drama that a good book can bring you ... I don't know what's better than that."

Apple also announced that they will make a contribution to the American Library Association to support local libraries and fund multiple reading programs with a portion of the money from every Oprah's Book Club selection sold on Apple Books.