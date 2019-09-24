5 things to know for September 24: Ukraine, climate, Israel, weather, child arrests

Today is National Voter Registration Day. How much do you know about voting and elections? Take our quiz.

1. President Trump and Ukraine

President Trump asked his acting chief of staff to put almost $400 million in military aid for Ukraine on hold about a week before his July 25 phone call with Ukraine's President in which he pressed for an investigation of Joe Biden's son, two senior administration officials said. Administration officials were told to tell lawmakers that the delay in military aid was the result of an "interagency process," according to The Washington Post. The revelation of Trump's order to withhold the aid before the phone call has triggered questions about the President's motives. It has also reportedly brought House Democrats near a "tipping point" on possibly impeaching the President.

2. Climate crisis

Sixteen young people, including Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg, filed a complaint with the United Nations, accusing Germany, France, Brazil, Argentina and Turkey of violating their human rights by not taking adequate action to stop climate change. The young people, from 12 nations, detailed in their complaint how they believe their human rights have been violated. They don't ask for monetary compensation but demand the countries immediately adjust their climate goals and work with other nations to address the crisis. "If you choose to fail us, I say we will never forgive you," Thunberg said, blasting world leaders during her speech at the UN Climate Action Summit in New York.

3. Israel

After an election that didn't produce a clear winner, two key Israeli political leaders are trying to carve out a unity government. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former army chief Benny Gantz met last night to talk about it, at the urging of Israeli President Reuven Rivlin. Negotiating teams from Netanyahu's Likud party and Gantz's Blue and White party are expected to meet today. Then, Gantz and Netanyahu will have a follow-up meeting at Rivlin's residence tomorrow, when election results are due to be published and a one-week clock starts ticking for Rivlin to decide whom he will ask to try to form the next government.

4. Weather

A trio of tropical systems is spinning through the Atlantic right now. Tropical Depression Karen is forecast today to "pass near or over" Puerto Rico (near where a 6.0-magnitude earthquake hit last night) and the Virgin Islands. Although Karen weakened from a tropical storm, it's still dangerous and could bring enough rain to cause flash flooding and mudslides. And some forecasts say Karen might strengthen into a tropical storm again before hitting Puerto Rico. Tropical Storm Jerry could come close to Bermuda, and the island later today may see tropical-storm-force winds. On the other side of the Atlantic, Tropical Storm Lorenzo has formed southeast of the Cabo Verde Islands. We'll need to keep an eye on this one. Lorenzo should strengthen into a hurricane by midweek and could become a major hurricane by the weekend.

5. Florida schoolchildren arrests

What's crazier than arresting a 6-year-old? Arresting two 6-year-olds. That's what a school resource officer in Orlando is accused of doing, and that's why the police department fired him. Orlando Police Chief Orlando Rolon said he tried to give the officer "the benefit" of reviewing paperwork and statements but ultimately decided "there was no other remedy" than job termination. Rolon also offered an apology to the children and their families. One of the kids was arrested last week after having a temper tantrum at school. It's not clear when the second child was arrested.

Back to Brexit

The UK Supreme Court ruled this morning that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's controversial five-week suspension of Parliament was unlawful. The landmark decision, which essentially holds that Johnson lied to Queen Elizabeth II, throws Brexit into even more chaos. Keep up with the latest here.

UN speech

President Trump gives his big speech to the UN General Assembly later this morning. You can watch it live on all of CNN's platforms.

