Mattel just launched a gender-inclusive doll line

Mattel launched a line of gender-inclusive dolls called "Creatable World." The line's premise is all about customization -- of hair, clothes and accessories -- creating a toy that isn't dictated by gender norms.

Posted By: By Leah Asmelash, CNN

Mattel is probably most known for its hyper-feminine Barbie dolls -- but now, they're making something a little bit different.

Some options are more feminine-presenting, while others are more masculine-presenting, which allows kids to combine the elements any way they want to, said Kim Culmone, senior vice president of Mattel Fashion Doll Design.

"We see this line as an opportunity for us to open up that dialogue around what dolls are for and who dolls are for," Culmone said. "And also as the world begins the celebrate the positive impact of inclusivity, we absolutely fundamentally believed it was time to launch a doll line free of labels and free of rules for kids."

The idea for the line comes from concern from both parents and children about the gender of toys, Mattel said in a statement. The line consists of six different doll kits, retailing for about $30 and available in a variety of skin tones. Each kit has one doll, two hairstyle options (one longer, one shorter) and varying clothes.

Correction: This piece has been updated to correct the retail price of the doll kits.

