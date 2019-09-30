Clear

Chrissy Teigen shares heartwarming video of John Legend singing to son Miles

Article Image

Singer John Legend and his son play "My Favorite Things" on the piano in a video posted by his wife Chrissy Teigen.

Posted: Sep 30, 2019 9:10 AM
Updated: Sep 30, 2019 9:10 AM
Posted By: By Alaa Elassar, CNN

Consider yourself warned: This video clip will make your heart melt.

It's of John Legend playing the piano, serenading his 1-year-old son Miles Stephens.

Chrissy Teigen posted the video on Instagram Saturday, along with the caption "stop everything."

After a few moments of the pair tickling the keys, Legend starts singing "My Favorite Things" from the 1959 Rodgers and Hammerstein musical "The Sound of Music."

Throughout the video, the father and son duo gaze adoringly at each other. (Did your heart melt yet?)

Of course, Legend isn't new to musical theater. The 10-time Grammy award winner starred as Jesus Christ in NBC's live musical, "Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert!"

The singer also made an appearance in the 2016 romance musical, "La La Land."

Tiegan and Legend were married in 2013 and are now parents to two children, Miles and 3-year-old Luna.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 81°
Maryville
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 75°
Savannah
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 81°
Cameron
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 76°
Fairfax
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 79°
After this weekend's heavy rainfall in parts of the area, the threat for more heavy rain exists this week which could lead to additional flood concerns region-wide.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

  

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events