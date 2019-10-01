Clear

Taiwan bridge collapses, sending truck plunging onto fishing boats

At least 12 were injured and two were killed when a bridge collapsed during the morning commute in Taiwan, sending an oil tanker truck plummeting into fishing boats below.

A 140-meter (459-foot) bridge has collapsed in northeast Taiwan, sending an oil tanker in the water and killing at least two people in fishing boats below.

Video posted online by Taiwan legislator Wang Ting-yu showed the bridge falling into the water at Nanfangao harbor in Yilan County on Tuesday morning local time.

According to Taiwan's state-run Central News Agency, the truck fell onto a number of fishing boats and sparked a fire.

At least 12 people were injured, the Yilan County Fire Bureau said, with rescue operations continuing in the evening. Two dead bodies had been found at 8 p.m. local time, CNA reported.

"We hope everyone can be safely rescued in the shortest amount of time," Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen said, according to CNA.

Wang said the cause of the collapse was being investigated.

Another very unseasonable day is expected on this first day of October with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s by the afternoon. Aside from temperatures, the main story moving forward will be the threat for widespread heavy rainfall and severe weather.
