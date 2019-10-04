Clear

Kim Kardashian West tweets support for 'Making a Murderer' subject Brendan Dassey

Kim Kardashian West is lending her support to the petition for clemency for Brendan Dassey, one of the men at the center of the Netflix series "Making a Murderer."

Posted: Oct 4, 2019 9:10 AM
Updated: Oct 4, 2019 9:10 AM
Posted By: By Ryan Prior, CNN

Brendan Dassey, one of the men at the center of the Netflix series "Making a Murderer," is getting an extra boost from Kim Kardashian West in his petition for clemency.

In 2007, Dassey was convicted of murdering photographer Teresa Halbach. He is serving a life sentence in a Wisconsin prison with no chance of parole until 2048.

Dassey's attorneys say his confession, which he later recanted, was coerced.

His attorney, Laura Nirider, announced Wednesday she has filed a petition for clemency to the state's governor, Tony Evers.

Tweeting to her 62 million followers, Kardashian West added more energy to Dassey's petition, asking the governor to read a handwritten letter Dassey sent him.

In a separate tweet, she used the hashtag #BringBrendanHome.

It's not the first time Kardashian West has spoken up for those behind bars.

Last summer she met with President Donald Trump in the Oval Office to plead the case for Alice Marie Johnson, a woman who had served 21 years of a life sentence for a first-time nonviolent drug offense.

Trump commuted Johnson's sentence a week after the meeting.

Evers' office confirmed to CNN affiliate WBAY it had received the filing, noting, "We give every pardon application careful review and consideration."

Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul told WBAY, "I think the process will be one that is fair."


