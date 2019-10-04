Clear

Rod Stewart crashes couple's Las Vegas wedding and sings to them

Article Image

A British couple got a big surprise at their wedding in Las Vegas when rock legend Rod Stewart turned up unannounced to sing at the ceremony at Caesars Palace.

Posted: Oct 4, 2019 10:40 AM
Posted By: By Rory Sullivan, CNN

A British couple got a big surprise at their wedding in Las Vegas this week when rock legend Rod Stewart turned up unannounced to sing at the ceremony at Caesars Palace.

The appearance of the "Maggie May" singer, 74, at their wedding on Wednesday -- along with a guitarist and a violinist -- topped off a roller-coaster couple of weeks for the pair.

Andrew Aitchison and Sharon Cook, from Liverpool, England, nearly had to cancel their wedding when their travel operator, Thomas Cook, collapsed on September 23.

However, their wedding venue, Caesars Palace, heard of their dilemma on the news and offered to help make the wedding happen, with Delta organizing flights for them and their wedding guests.

Although the happy couple had been warned by Caesars Palace to expect surprises at the wedding, they were astonished when Stewart appeared at the altar and serenaded them.

Aitchison posted his thanks the following morning on his Twitter account, describing the day as a "dream."

He wrote: "We woke up today with quite a hangover not sure this actually happened, it was like a dream. You helped make it the best day of our lives. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts, you are an absolute Gent and legend Sir Rod. My only worry is that Sharon didn't want to let you go!"

Stewart is currently in Las Vegas for a set of shows at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. The newlyweds will be seeing him perform live for the second time when they go to his concert on Friday.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Scattered Clouds
52° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 52°
Maryville
Overcast
46° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 42°
Savannah
Scattered Clouds
52° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 52°
Cameron
Scattered Clouds
52° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 52°
Fairfax
Few Clouds
50° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 50°
Once again, it's a cool start for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas with temperatures in the 40s and as we go throughout the day expect another cool day with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s. We are tracking the chance for some rain beginning this afternoon and lasting through Saturday. Right now, it appears we could just see a stray shower or two on Friday with better rain chances Saturday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

  

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events